Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $257.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.