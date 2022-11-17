TD Securities Increases MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$28.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.97.

Shares of MAG opened at C$20.73 on Tuesday. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a current ratio of 30.10.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.2799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 15,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.43, for a total value of C$250,552.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,957,346.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

