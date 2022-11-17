TD Securities Upgrades Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to “Buy”

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LB. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.90.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

TSE:LB opened at C$32.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.73. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.24. The company had revenue of C$259.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$265.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.