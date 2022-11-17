Telsey Advisory Group Trims Target (NYSE:TGT) Target Price to $175.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.11.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 13.1 %

Target stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $257.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.40.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Target by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 71.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.