Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $68.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Temenos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from CHF 118 to CHF 58 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 80 to CHF 55 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 79 to CHF 63 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Temenos from CHF 74 to CHF 55 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Temenos Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.02. Temenos has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $168.58.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

