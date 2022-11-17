Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Insider Karen Whitworth Buys 17,150 Shares

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) insider Karen Whitworth bought 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of £39,445 ($46,351.35).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 225.90 ($2.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,882.50. Tesco PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 194.35 ($2.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.57). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 218.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tesco’s payout ratio is currently 90.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 320 ($3.76) to GBX 240 ($2.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesco from GBX 325 ($3.82) to GBX 310 ($3.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesco to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 350 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.33 ($3.45).

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

