The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Stake Lifted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Boston Beer worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Boston Beer by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 114.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.80.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $377.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.49 and a beta of 0.97. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

