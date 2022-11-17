The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 187.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 224.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after buying an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in Clorox by 171.4% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after buying an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after buying an additional 342,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

CLX stock opened at $142.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.50 and a 12-month high of $186.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

