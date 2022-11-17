The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,510 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $222.91 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.63. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.86.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

