The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €38.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($39.18) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

