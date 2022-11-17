The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($36.08) to €33.00 ($34.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.