The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $240.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.98.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

