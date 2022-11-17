The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.22. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

