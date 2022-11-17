Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.80 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. CSFB lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.65.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$498.87 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.72.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

