Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on TLYS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Tilly’s Price Performance

Shares of TLYS opened at $8.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90. Tilly’s has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $17.80.

Insider Activity at Tilly’s

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $44,073.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,071.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Hezy Shaked acquired 41,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $285,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 6,369 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $44,073.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,045 shares in the company, valued at $194,071.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 44,200 shares of company stock worth $307,291. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 15.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 34.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

