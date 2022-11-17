Tim Steiner Buys 16 Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Tim Steiner purchased 16 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 926 ($10.88) per share, for a total transaction of £148.16 ($174.10).
Tim Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 17th, Tim Steiner purchased 33 shares of Ocado Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.37) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($177.22).
Ocado Group Price Performance
Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 726 ($8.53) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 576.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 740.93. The company has a market cap of £5.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
Read More
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.