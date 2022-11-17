Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Raised to C$32.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TPZ. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$31.25 to C$31.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topaz Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.57.

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$21.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.68. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.49. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.31 and a 1-year high of C$24.80.

In related news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$45,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$526,700.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

