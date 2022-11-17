TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Transactions at TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.50 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,411 shares of company stock valued at $119,742. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.