Trade Desk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 49,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,505 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Trade Desk Price Performance

About Trade Desk

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,571.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.75.

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.