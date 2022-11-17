Trade Desk Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 49,064 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 31% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,505 call options.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
