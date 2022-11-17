Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 59,451 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 164% compared to the typical volume of 22,482 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLP opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.62. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $81.34.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 24.2% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 48.8% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

