Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $170.35 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.14. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.02.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

