Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Tricon Residential to C$12.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tricon Residential to a buy rating and set a C$12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$11.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$21.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director David Berman bought 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 855,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,838,250. In other Tricon Residential news, Senior Officer Wissam Francis bought 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.92 per share, with a total value of C$201,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$306,344. Also, Director David Berman acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 855,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,838,250.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

