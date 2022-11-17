Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $170.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Tryg A/S Price Performance

TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

About Tryg A/S

Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.

