Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) Receives $170.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $170.67.
Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on Tryg A/S from 194.00 to 185.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.
Tryg A/S Price Performance
TGVSF opened at $21.03 on Monday. Tryg A/S has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.
About Tryg A/S
Tryg A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services for private and corporate customers, and small and medium sized businesses in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden. It operates through Private, Commercial, Corporate, and Sweden segments. The company provides car, contents, house, accident, travel, motorcycles, pet, health, property, liability, transportation, group life, and boat insurance products, as well as fire and content, and worker compensation insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tryg A/S (TGVSF)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Tryg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tryg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.