Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $64.53 on Thursday. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,040.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 374.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 116.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSN. Stephens decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

