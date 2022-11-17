UBS Group Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$38.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DFY. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$41.64.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Definity Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFY stock opened at C$37.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.26. Definity Financial has a 1-year low of C$26.00 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.93.

Definity Financial Dividend Announcement

About Definity Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

(Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.