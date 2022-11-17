UBS Group Trims Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Target Price to C$209.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFC. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$221.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$223.27.

Intact Financial stock opened at C$191.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$33.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$199.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$158.00 and a 52-week high of C$209.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Louis Marcotte sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$194.91, for a total value of C$779,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,097,871.05.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

