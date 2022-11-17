United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.11 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 277,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 23,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,366,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,288,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

