United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.
United Microelectronics Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.11 on Monday. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.