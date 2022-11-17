Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -83.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -666.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

