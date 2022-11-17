VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.24% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,894,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 56,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

OIH stock opened at $312.28 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $322.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.35.

