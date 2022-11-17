VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 12,783 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 37.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 943.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $197.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day moving average of $179.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.05, for a total transaction of $123,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $508,391 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.