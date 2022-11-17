Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.55) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.57). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.74) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 109.29% and a negative net margin of 6,009.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRDN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 7.77. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $26.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,224,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,164,000.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

