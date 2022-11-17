Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Financial Survey

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group $5.25 million 5.60 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.51 $34.72 million $0.83 7.87

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Lincoln Educational Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus price target of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.08%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Educational Services 8.14% 21.96% 9.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as 123 Natural Food Ontario Ltd. and changed its name to Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Markham, Canada. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

