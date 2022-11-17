vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities increased their price target on vTv Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -1.26. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

