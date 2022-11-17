Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Position Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,763 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,471,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $821,335,000 after buying an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 12.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,605,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,699,000 after buying an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $176.79 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.