Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,009 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $947,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.25. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

