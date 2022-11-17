Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth $269,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth $26,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $681,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

