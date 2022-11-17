WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

