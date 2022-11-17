WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 35,880 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,880 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,172,034.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $56.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

