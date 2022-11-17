Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $15.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 92925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

WWW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 637,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 89,142 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 309,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Stories

