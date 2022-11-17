Workspace Group plc (WKP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.40 on February 1st

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Workspace Group Stock Performance

Shares of WKP opened at GBX 468.80 ($5.51) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £898.40 million and a P/E ratio of 688.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 430.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 544.08. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 335.20 ($3.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 893 ($10.49).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.64) to GBX 560 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workspace Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 820 ($9.64).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

