ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.52) price objective on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($47.42) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.62) on Monday. ZEAL Network has a 1 year low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 1 year high of €24.40 ($25.15). The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.00.

ZEAL Network Company Profile

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.