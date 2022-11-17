Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $41,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,772,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,633,612,000 after buying an additional 1,321,955 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,837,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $746,649,000 after buying an additional 272,469 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,125,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,931,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $630,729,000 after buying an additional 862,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $114.46 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.37.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

