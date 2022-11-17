Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Receives $38.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zumiez in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zumiez Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $23.17 on Monday. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $451.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.50 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Zumiez by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,491 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Zumiez by 533.1% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 45,941 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Zumiez by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

