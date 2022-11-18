121,595 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.
Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.11 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.
About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
