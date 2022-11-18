121,595 Shares in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 121,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, President Cam Gallagher sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 431,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,639,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,469,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $21.11 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.