1,244 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $7,976,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,988,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNDW opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.39. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.