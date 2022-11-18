1,331 Shares in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) Bought by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PJP opened at $77.73 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.42.

Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

