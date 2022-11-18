13,322 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,322 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

