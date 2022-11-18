16,235 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $26.09 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

