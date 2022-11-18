17,194 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.