1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Short Interest Down 10.2% in October

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the October 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ross A. Paul sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $49,634.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 142,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,408.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,962 shares of company stock valued at $118,769 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 538,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 181.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.29. 1stdibs.Com has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $14.04.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

